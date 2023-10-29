‘You came through for our hope-seeking nation’- SA’s messages to the Springboks

Many of SA's most famous faces shared their message for the team after the win.

Damian Willemse of South Africa celebrates after the Boks win the World Cup. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Some of South Africa’s most famous faces have shared the nation’s thanks and praise for the Springboks, hailing them as a light of hope in the country.

The Springboks edged New Zealand’s All Blacks 12-11 in an incredible and tense Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis. It was a record fourth Webb Ellis Cup for South Africa.

The victory saw South Africans take to the streets, parties, and fan parks to celebrate.

Online, many shared their message for the team after the win.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela said the win was “much needed” for a country looking for hope.

“You did ⁦it, Springboks⁩! We needed this win. You came through for our hope-seeking nation. Dankie! Enkosi! Siyabonga! Realeboga! Thank You!”

EFF leader Julius Malema saluted Bok captain Siya Kolisi.

The love for the flag 🇿🇦, salute to My Captain Siya. ✊🏿 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 28, 2023

Musician Jeremy Loops reflected on Cheslin Kolbe being yellow carded with only minutes left of the game and said, no matter what they might have thought in the moment, the Springboks did not let the nation down.

“If you are not South African, you can never understand what ‘World Cup Springboks’ means to this country. Kolbe carried 65 million people on his shoulders here. Feeling like he let us down, but none of them did. Not a single one of them”.

If you are not South African, you can never understand what “World Cup Springboks” means to this country.



Kolbe carried 65 million people on his shoulders here. Feeling like he let us down, but none of them did. Not a single one of them. #Springboks #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/hdYC92YnCk — Jeremy Loops (@JeremyLoops) October 28, 2023

Broadcaster and television personality Robert Marawa said the Springboks did SA proud.

While the ruling ANC said the team had shown determination and skill.

“A huge congratulations to our rugby world champions, the Springboks. You’ve shown the nation and the world the true meaning of determination, unity, teamwork, and unmatched skill. The nation is bursting with pride”.

South Africa! What a Beauty You Are!

A huge congratulations to our Rugby World Cup Champions#Springboks pic.twitter.com/0vw0NlFFxq — African National Congress (@MYANC) October 28, 2023

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink thanked the Springboks for inspiring a nation.

“Well done champs! Tshwane and Mzantsi is proud of you. We thank you for inspiring the nation with a historic victory in Paris”.