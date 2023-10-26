Sassa gold cards expire in December: Will you still get your grant?

More than five million of South Africa's most vulnerable were at risk of not getting their grant.

Grant recipients line up outside the Post Office. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Postbank spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi this week announced Sassa gold cards will stay in use and work as usual to pay social grants in December 2023 and beyond.

Earlier this year, thousands of grant recipients struggled to have their Sassa gold cards renewed due to the closure of multiple post offices.

Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu confirmed this month that there are approximately 5.3 million gold cards due for replacement by 31 December 2023. This put more than five million of South Africa’s most vulnerable at risk.

Addressing the potential crisis this week, Postbank said grant payments will continue in expired Sassa gold cards in December 2023, and subsequent months.

It also warned about scams over the replacement of cards.

“Beneficiaries are strongly advised to disregard misleading information that might direct them to change to other card products claiming that the Sassa gold cards are being replaced.

“Postbank is the only bank mandated to replace gold cards.”

Sassa gold cards can be used to withdraw Sassa grants from a wide network of the country’s ATMs, of any bank, including any retailer, such as Boxer, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Usave, Spar, and Shoprite.

These alternative channels reduce the need for beneficiaries to stand in long queues at post offices or cash pay points.

Postbank said no retailer or shop has the right to force beneficiaries to make a purchase when drawing their grant.

“Sassa beneficiaries are advised to report any retailer or shop that forces them to buy goods prior to paying out their grants”.

