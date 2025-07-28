Sassa grants to be paid next week: Here’s when to collect your money

Tshona confirmed that there is a possibility some beneficiaries will be affected by payment delays again in August.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will disburse August social grants to beneficiaries next week.

The agency administers more than 19 million grant payments, including the Older Persons’ Pension Grant, Disability Grant, War Veterans Grant, Care Dependency Grant, Foster Child Grant, Child Support Grant, Child Support Grant Top-Up and Grant-in-Aid.

Sassa grant payment dates:

Older Persons’ Pension Grant- Tuesday, 5 August

Disability Grant- Wednesday, 6 August

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 7 August

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315;

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335;

War Veterans Grant – R2 315;

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315;

Child Support Grant – R560;

Foster Care Grant – R1 250; and

SRD Grant – R370.

‘Those affected to visit Sassa offices’

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, Sassa Senior Manager for Media Relations Andile Tshona confirmed that grants review process are still ongoing.

Tshona added that there is a possibility some beneficiaries will be affected by payment delays again in August.

“We would like to appeal to those affected to visit the Sassa local offices to undertake the review process,” he said.

SMSes are being issued to the beneficiaries who are expected to undergo the review process, though, due to technical issues such as changing of number, not all will receive messages.

“We also ask that beneficiaries need to have their personal details updated with Sassa to make communication with them better,” Tshona added.

Tshona urged beneficiaries to start the process of appointing procurators, also known as power of attorney’s to act on their behalf, if they are unable to go to Sassa offices.

