Severe IT constraints barrier to naturalised citizens obtaining smart ID cards in SA

The Department of Home Affairs is working to resolve issues preventing naturalised citizens from obtaining Smart ID Cards (SIDC), according to Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

The technical challenges have left many foreign-born citizens unable to access the more secure identification documents that South African-born citizens routinely receive.

Home Affairs smart ID challenges

In response to a recent parliamentary question from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Wayne Thring, Schreiber acknowledged the difficulties faced by many naturalised citizens in the country.

“Home Affairs is acutely aware of, and regrets, the insecurity and distress this issue is causing,” Schreiber said.

“Since assuming office, I have directed that work be sped up to enable all qualifying persons to obtain the more secure Smart ID Cards (SIDC).”

The minister identified technology as the primary obstacle in resolving the situation.

“Severe IT constraints have emerged as a major obstacle in this regard, and urgent work is ongoing to resolve the challenges,” he explained.

Home Affairs smart ID service under investigation

Schreiber confirmed that an investigation has been conducted into the matter, revealing significant problems with the department’s technology infrastructure.

“Failures by the current IT service provider have emerged as a serious obstacle infringing on the department’s ability to deliver the required changes to enable naturalised citizens and permanent residents to obtain SIDCs, and is being addressed with the necessary urgency,” said Schreiber.

Home Affairs smart ID interim solutions

While the department works on a solution, Schreiber said some assistance is currently available to affected individuals, though with limitations.

“While work is being done to expand access to all through IT system changes, the department does assist naturalised citizens with SIDC through [an] invitation to prospective applicants,” Schreiber noted.

“However, the process entails a manual verification process that limits access. The issue is receiving top priority.”

