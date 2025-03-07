Home Affairs minister unable to confirm whether Chidimma Adetshina was in SA recently

The Miss Universe Nigeria winner’s identity and travel documents were revoked in September 2024.

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina during the Miss Universe Nigeria boot camp in Lagos on 24 August 2024. Picture: AFP / Fawaz Oyedeji

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber says he cannot confirm whether Miss Universe runner-up Chidimma Adetshina was in South Africa earlier this year after her ID was revoked.

Videos allegedly showing Adetshina in Cape Town circulated on social media last month, fuelling uncertainty about her status in South Africa.

Speculation regarding the former Miss South Africa finalist’s nationality emerged last year after she entered the competition.

However, she later withdrew from the contest, citing safety concerns.

Her withdrawal followed the Department of Home Affairs’ revelation that her Mozambican-born mother, Anabela Rungo, had allegedly obtained her citizenship fraudulently and stole another person’s identity.

As a result, both Adetshina and Rungo’s identity and travel documents were revoked, making them ineligible to reside in South Africa.

Chidimma Adetshina’s alleged return

In a recent parliamentary question, ActionSA MP Lerato Ngobeni asked Schreiber how Adetshina was allegedly able to re-enter South Africa despite her ID being cancelled and what travel documents she used.

Ngobeni also inquired whether the Miss Universe Nigeria winner was the subject of an ongoing Home Affairs investigation.

In response, Schreiber stated that Adetshina’s visit to Cape Town could not be confirmed.

“Preliminary investigations by the department could not establish the correctness of information that Ms Chidimma Adetshina visited South Africa. Entrance into South Africa could not be confirmed,” he said.

The minister also confirmed that the probe into the beauty queen had been concluded.

“The investigation against her citizenship, identity document, and passport acquisition was concluded, and PAJA [Promotion of Administrative Justice Act] was issued with the intention to withdraw.

“Withdrawal and cancellation processes have been communicated to her,” Schreiber explained.

“There is no further investigation as she is currently out of South Africa.”

Rungo’s arrest and legal proceedings

Regarding Rungo’s whereabouts, Schreiber confirmed that she was arrested on 15 February.

“A case of fraud and misrepresentation was opened against her and is currently active.”

Rungo was detained at a property in Cape Town with the assistance of the South African Police Service (Saps).

During the operation, investigators from the department’s counter-corruption and immigration services branch found Adetshina’s minor child living with Rungo.

Rungo has since appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, facing two charges related to the contravention of the Immigration Act and one charge under the Identification Act.

She was granted R10 000 bail on 26 February but was placed under house arrest.

The Mozambican national was also prohibited from applying for any residency permits or visiting foreign embassies or consulates.

According to Home Affairs, Rungo defied her “undesirable” status by using her Mozambican passport to remain in South Africa.