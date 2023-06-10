By Lunga Simelane
10 Jun 2023
Chef Wesli Jacobs creates unique dishes for top-end clients

. Wesli Jacobs was inducted last year as a professional member of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the world’s oldest gastronomic society. Picture: Supplied
Wesli Jacobs, executive chef at Sun International’s The Palace of the Lost City, is breaking down barriers and moving up the chef’s ladder at the young age of 33 with the utmost dedication and passion for the hospitality sector. The Durban-born chef, who began cooking with his mother and grandmother when he was only seven years old, has a three-year diploma in cooking and kitchen management from the International Hotel School in Durban. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on hospitality management. Sun City He arrived at Sun City with his wife and...

