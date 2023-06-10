Chef Wesli Jacobs creates unique dishes for top-end clients

Wesli Jacobs, executive chef at Sun International’s The Palace of the Lost City, is breaking down barriers and moving up the chef’s ladder at the young age of 33 with the utmost dedication and passion for the hospitality sector. The Durban-born chef, who began cooking with his mother and grandmother when he was only seven years old, has a three-year diploma in cooking and kitchen management from the International Hotel School in Durban. He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on hospitality management. Sun City He arrived at Sun City with his wife and...

Wesli Jacobs, executive chef at Sun International’s The Palace of the Lost City, is breaking down barriers and moving up the chef’s ladder at the young age of 33 with the utmost dedication and passion for the hospitality sector.

The Durban-born chef, who began cooking with his mother and grandmother when he was only seven years old, has a three-year diploma in cooking and kitchen management from the International Hotel School in Durban.

He is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on hospitality management.

Sun City

He arrived at Sun City with his wife and two children last November after serving as the executive chef at Sun International’s The Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town.

“At the Table Bay, I learnt how to deal with five-star guests and VIPs from around the world. I would meet them to discuss menus for private events on their yachts parked at the V&A Waterfront and work at a fivestar level to create unique dishes,” he said.

ALSO READ: SABC 1’s Plate It Up returns for another season with The Funny Chef

Jacobs brings his vast knowledge and experience to his new position at Sun City Resort’s biggest kitchens. Jacobs said he applied for the job at Sun City, hoping to be part of the team which was re-establishing The Palace as a “six-star level” property within South Africa. The Palace at the Lost City has been in existence for 30 years.

“We want to be known as the pinnacle in luxury and set the standard for others in the industry to follow,” he said.

“The hotel’s rooms and suites have had a makeover and a new spa opened. I am influenced by the legacy of Sol Kerzner, who was a trendsetter. I look to replicate that in food and service.”

Culture and languages

Jacobs describes his day-today schedule as quite different, each offering its own set of challenges, which he sees as opportunities.

“I have daily meetings with the floor manager, where we discuss what training is required for waitrons,” he said.

“Staff ‘master classes’ are held, where training on new dishes and cooking techniques, such as using nitrogen, foams or sous vide cooking, is done. We are bringing modern-day chef techniques into the kitchen and teaching the team.

ALSO READ: ‘The Ritual’: Chef Wandile Mabaso explores food, art and life in new YouTube series

“I’m enjoying the new culture and languages – from Xhosa and Afrikaans in the Cape to Setswana and Sesotho here. I am adapting to my employees and understanding what they need to do their jobs well.”

The Palace’s menus are heavily based on local dishes, with Jacobs keen to incorporate more locally produced vegetables such as African spinach and mealies as he consistently refreshes the menus. Jacobs said in the North-West they were surrounded by the big five.

“So it’s all about serving the country’s finest game meat.”

‘Contemporary Afro-Asian grill’

Dinner at The Palace includes the luxurious Grill Room, which incorporates ostrich, kudu, impala and springbok on the menu, and with the introduction of the new menu, SA dishes like tripe, chakalaka and pap were added.

Describing the menu as “contemporary Afro-Asian grill”, Jacobs believes it will create an experience guests will not have anywhere else.

The menu features dishes such as The Grill Room beef tartar for starters, the South African trio as the main dish and peppermint crisps for dessert, along with a choice of alcoholic or nonalcoholic red or white wine such as a Thelma Sauvignon Flanc or Simonsig Gewürztraminer.

“The Grill Room beef tartar includes quail eggs, also from the North West, and then some caviar,” he said.

“With the South African trio, there are three different dishes which include dumpling and beef stew, tripe as well as samp and oxtail.

ALSO READ: ‘Best chef in the world’ Guy Savoy stripped of Michelin star

“With the samp, we have sweet corn, caramel popcorn and an Asian twist with some teriyaki soya. The other one dish has been curry flavoured and then there is beef brisket with steamed bread.

“The thinking behind this dish was just that its winter. This is to warm people up.”

With 85 people reporting to him, Jacobs’ portfolio includes eight departments and he is mainly responsible for feeding guests at the 30-seater Tusk Bar, 240-seater breakfast buffet Crystal Court, 300-seater banqueting space, 50-seater Croc Lounge at the golf course and 70-seater The Grill Room.

“I also oversee catering staff and we can do 300 meals each day.”

– lungas@citizen.co.za