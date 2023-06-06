Recipe of the day: Easy overnight oats

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Start your mornings off right with a delightful and effortless breakfast that will leave you fuelled and satisfied throughout the day.

Why don’t you try the mouthwatering overnight oats recipe – a culinary masterpiece that combines convenience, taste and nutrition into one delectable bowl.

Overnight oats is a no-cook method of making oatmeal. So, instead of cooking oatmeal on the stovetop or in the microwave, you soak the raw oats with milk.

That soaking process allows the oats to absorb the liquid and soften them enough to eat uncooked. You only need to let the oats soak and rest in the fridge for 2 hours. But it’s ideal if you soak it overnight…hence the name overnight oats.

Prepare to embark on a journey of creamy indulgence as you customise your oats with an array of delicious toppings and flavours.

With minimal effort required and maximum flavour guaranteed, these overnight oats are the perfect way to kickstart your day on a delicious and nutritious note.

How to make easy overnight oats

Overnight oats with toppings. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Oats : This is really the only ingredient that’s non-negotiable. Make sure to use plain old-fashioned oats and not quick oats because the consistency is best with rolled oats. You can also use gluten-free oats. Do not use steel cut oats.

: This is really the only ingredient that’s non-negotiable. Make sure to use plain old-fashioned oats and not quick oats because the consistency is best with rolled oats. You can also use gluten-free oats. Do not use steel cut oats. Milk : For the liquid part, you can actually make this with water. But it’s more common to use milk. You can use full fat, 2% or low-fat milk. You can also use plant-based milk like almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk or oat milk.

: For the liquid part, you can actually make this with water. But it’s more common to use milk. You can use full fat, 2% or low-fat milk. You can also use plant-based milk like almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk or oat milk. Chia seeds (optional) : These seeds are packed with tons of nutrition, and they help give the oats a pudding-like texture. So I always like to include them in my base recipe.

: These seeds are packed with tons of nutrition, and they help give the oats a pudding-like texture. So I always like to include them in my base recipe. Greek or vegan yogurt (optional): This gives the oats a tangy flavour, creamy texture and boost of protein.

This gives the oats a tangy flavour, creamy texture and boost of protein. Vanilla extract (optional): This enhances all the flavors that go into the overnight oatmeal as well as giving it sweetness without any sweetener.

This enhances all the flavors that go into the overnight oatmeal as well as giving it sweetness without any sweetener. Sweetener (optional): Use honey or maple syrup to sweeten the mixture, especially because oats can be somewhat bland on their own.

Use honey or maple syrup to sweeten the mixture, especially because oats can be somewhat bland on their own. Toppings: This is where you can have some fun with fresh fruit, dried fruit, nut butters, nuts, seeds and spices (like cinnamon, nutmeg or cardamom). There are so many topping ideas and combinations, and the chef thinks that’s what makes this such a great versatile recipe.

Overnight oats with flavours. Picture: iStock

Method

To start, combine old fashioned oats and chia seeds. You can use a bowl, a mason jar or just some glass cups. Add the Greek or vegan yogurt and vanilla extract. Add the sweetener of choice and the milk. Then mix the overnight oats together until you see no clumps. Next, seal or cover with a lid, and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight. The next morning, grab a spoon, add your favourite toppings and dig in.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net.

