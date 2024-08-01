Rhino dehorning efforts in KZN lead to poaching decline

Dehorning efforts in KwaZulu-Natal led to a significant drop in rhino poaching during May and June 2024.

Side profile of a rhinoceros that has been dehorned to prevent poaching. Photo: iStock

There was a significant drop in rhino poaching in May and June this year, attributed to the dehorning of rhino populations in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment says during the first six months of 2024, 229 rhinos were poached in South Africa, compared to 231 for the same period in 2023.

Of the 229 rhinos, 191 were killed at government properties, and 38 were killed at privately owned parks, reserves and farms.

Reduction due to dehorning in KZN

“A significant drop was noted during May and June this year, with national losses reported at 21 and 22, respectively (May and June of 2023 were recorded at 42 and 34). This reduced loss is thought to be attributable to the dehorning of rhino populations in KwaZulu-Natal (KZ) and specifically in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park, where over 1 000 rhinos have been dehorned since April 2024,” said Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George on Thursday.

Kruger National Park (KNP) lost 45 rhinos to poaching from January to June 2024, compared to 42 during the same reporting period in 2023.

According to the department, at the end of 2023, South Africa had 16 056 rhinos, comprising 2 065 black and 13 991 white rhinos. At the end of 2021, there were 2 056 black and 12 968 white rhinos in the country, 1 032 less than at the end of 2023, despite the poaching.

In the first six months of 2024, over 60 suspects have been arrested and 20 heavy-calibre firearms recovered in relation to rhino poaching and rhino horn trafficking.

Successful rhino poaching-related convictions

There have also been successful convictions in the past six months.

These include the 18 years of imprisonment, of which six years were suspended for five years, imposed on two rhino horn traffickers in the Ermelo regional court on 1 July 2024. The two were arrested in December for the possession of four rhino horns.

In the Skukuza Regional Court, an accused was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment on charges of trespassing, hunting one rhino, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit an offence.

In the Free State, three accused were recently convicted of conspiracy to hunt a rhino and sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment.

A trafficker on her way to Malaysia was recently arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after 12 rhino horns were found in her suitcases. The accused was convicted and sentenced to five years of direct imprisonment.

Engagement and cooperation with other countries

The department said that given the organised and transnational nature of these crimes, ongoing engagement and cooperation with other countries such as China, Singapore, Qatar, Malaysia, and Vietnam is essential.

“Finally, the DFFE is currently in the process of finalising the consultative process for the publication of the revised Biodiversity Management Plan for Black and White Rhinos (BMP) for implementation. This is in line with the provisions of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act,” said Minister George.

“All comments from the consultative process, which included over 700 individuals, will be processed and synthesised to revise the draft plan before the end of 2024.”

