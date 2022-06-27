ActionSA announces legal steps regarding Zondo’s state capture report

Faizel Patel

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he will be writing to the National Director of Prosecutions, Shamila Batohi to take action against all those implicated the State Capture Commission of Enquiry.

Mashaba says South Africans have had to ensure the exploration of the depths of corruption and complete moral breakdown in our government through the Zondo Commission.

“Nearly 4 years, over 5000 pages and more than R1 billion went into this painful but necessary exercise.”

Mashaba says the party will be taking a number of steps to fight for the hopes of all South Africans that the process will produce concrete outcomes.

“Some of these matters were ventilated years ago, affording the NPA the chance to act. Batohi must prioritise public confidence over secrecy and announce the steps that will be taken by the NPA following the Report’s publication as a matter of urgency. Her silence has been deafening and must end.

“I will be calling on Advocate Batohi to lay criminal charges against those implicated in the Report within 7 business days. If she is incapable of doing so, then I, Herman Mashaba, as President of ActionSA but first and foremost as a citizen of this country, will personally lay criminal charges against those named in the report,” he said.

Mashaba adds that in the event that the NPA delays in the prosecution of any of the individuals named in the report, the party will apply for a nolle prosequi certificate from the State (an official decision declining to prosecute).

“Once we are in receipt of same, we will commence with any necessary private prosecution ourselves.”

He says the war on corruption needs is serious actions and nothing short of arrests, prosecutions and jailing will give meaning to the State Capture Commission of Enquiry and any delay in this process must be rejected by all South Africans.

Mashaba adds that its policy teams also specifically looking at legal mechanisms to include the establishment of a Special Tribunal – a body that it will set up for the exclusive purpose of identifying cases of corruption that have not been investigated and pursued.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the final report to the president at the Union Buildings on Wednesday last week, four and a half years after the first sitting of the state capture commission.

The latest report focuses on evidence on the State Security Agency (SSA), SABC, Prasa and Estina dairy farm, among others related matters.

