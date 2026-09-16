Succession battle threatens to collapse Cosatu congress

Controversy centres on deputy president Shingange's eligibility to succeed Losi after Nehawu placed him on precautionary suspension.

The Cosatu succession debate has placed the trade union federation’s 15th national congress on the brink of collapse, with several unions insisting on withholding their congress credentials until the succession issue is resolved.

Some senior Cosatu leaders expressed concern at the prospect of the congress collapsing, which would be a waste of at least R80 million spent to organise the gathering, which ends at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand tomorrow.

Senior Cosatu leaders concerned about congress collapsing

The gathering is attended by 1 800 delegates from 16 affiliated trade unions countrywide.

At the centre of the controversy was whether Cosatu deputy president Mike Shingange is eligible to be elected the federation’s next president, succeeding incumbent Zingisa Losi.

Despite approval for his candidacy from the central executive committee (CEC), which includes all Cosatu affiliates and its top leadership, disagreements about his eligibility have emerged.

The issue surrounding Shingange ignited heated debate and tensions between members.

This intensified when Shingange’s union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), placed him on precautionary suspension.

This raised questions about his eligibility for the position according to the Cosatu constitution.

Succession battle over Shingange’s eligibility

However, the federation’s extended CEC and its management committee, which met until the early hours yesterday, concluded – based on a legal opinion – that Shingange was eligible to stand.

In a statement read by Cosatu general secretary Solly Phetoe, it was argued Shingange had not been expelled from Nehawu, rather, he had only been placed on precautionary suspension.

He remained the deputy president of Cosatu and was not removed from his position as a shop steward at his workplace.

Despite this resolution allegedly endorsed by all affiliates present at the night-long CEC meeting, the congress remained divided.

Unions such as Popcru aligned with the CEC decision, cautioning that neither fellow affiliates nor the federation should interfere in an affiliate’s affairs.

“The congress must now proceed because we have resolved this matter,” said a Popcru member.

Unions withholding credentials

But, a SA Emergency Personnel’s Union member disagreed, asserting no agreement had been reached and that the union would not submit its credentials until the matter was resolved.

Despite Nehawu’s position that Shingange could contest the federation’s presidency, even with his precautionary suspension, several other unions also refused to submit their congress credentials until his situation was clarified.

Others questioned the validity of the legal opinion and its implications. Further debate on the issue was expected.

In other matters, the federation’s political report highlighted contradictions within the government of national unity, which have contributed to the ANC losing its political identity.

“Cosatu’s stance on the grand coalition between the ANC and the DA is based on our view regarding the betrayal of commitments and principled agreements made at the alliance level concerning post-electoral scenarios agreed upon in the event the ANC fails to win an absolute majority,” the report said.

“After the elections, ANC leadership negotiated behind our backs as alliance partners, making secret deals with the DA, which represents the sworn enemy of workers and the poor.

‘Sworn enemy of workers and poor’

“The DA remains an anti-worker, anti-poor and white supremacist organisation, funded by capital to pursue its interests.”

The DA was collaborating with Business Unity South Africa, AfriForum and medical aid schemes to threaten litigation and disseminate media propaganda against the National Health Insurance.

“It remains to be seen whether even already promulgated transformative legislation on land reform, the National Health Insurance and access to education will be implemented,” the report said.