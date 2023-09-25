Task team to give report on Bellville UIF within a week

Picture: Twitter/@UIFBenefits

A Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) task team has been assigned to look at issues at the fund’s offices in Cape Town, with a report expected within a week.

The fund announced the intervention recently, after reports of poor service, delays, rude officials and long queues at the offices, based at the Middestad Mall. GroundUp recently detailed how dysfunctional systems and bad treatment were an every-day occurrence at the office.

In response, UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping said the fund would send a team from its head office in Pretoria to “establish facts and submit a report to [Maruping] within a week”.

“We need to have a thorough understanding of the specific issues on the ground so that we can intervene swiftly. It bothers me when I hear that workers are struggling to get what is due to them. Whatever the issue, it will be addressed. I will take it upon myself to see to it.”

Scam alert

Besides battling long queues and rude staff, those wanting to apply for UIF have to avoid potential scammers.

Earlier this year, the fund warned about a man using the alias ‘Mr Ledwaba’ who had duped payout seekers in Limpopo.

The con artist claimed to work for the Department of Labour and Employment and asked for money to help speed up claims.

“All services offered by the Department of Employment and Labour are provided free of charge. Legitimate UIF applications must be submitted through recognised channels, including labour centres nationwide or the authenticated online platforms available on the official departmental website.

“Officials within the department do not and will not request money from individuals seeking assistance. The promise of a quicker processing time for a fee is nothing more than a clever ruse designed to exploit vulnerable individuals,” said the department’s Mapula Tloubatla.