Student lured online rescued after R30k ransom request

A Wits University student is recovering in hospital after chats on a popular online dating app led to him being kidnapped and a R30,000 ransom demanded.

The 18-year-old was taken on Tuesday and was reported missing soon after.

He was traced to the Denver Men’s Hostel on Wednesday, where he was found bound and unconscious.

“The student was reported missing the same day by his roommate. It is reported that he was lured to the suspects through a dating site called Grindr.

“The suspects demanded R30,000 from his family for his safe return,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.

A multi-disciplinary law enforcement team descended on an ATM where one of the suspects was expected to withdraw the ransom money on the M2 Road.

“The police held an observation and then placed the suspect under arrest as soon as he arrived. He then led the team to Denver Men’s Hostel.”

Seven suspects were arrested. Three knives were confiscated and the student’s personal items were recovered.

The victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

“The team is investigating the possibility of linking these suspects to cases in Gauteng with the same modus operandi. All seven will be charged with kidnapping and extortion and they will be appearing before court soon”.

An elderly couple are still missing

Meanwhile, the search for a missing Mooi River couple continues, with a second suspect arrested in connection with their disappearance released from custody this week.

The man was due to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate’s Court this week but the matter was never enrolled. The docket was sent back to police for further investigation.

Tony (73) and Jill (78) Dinnis went missing 25 days ago from their rented cottage at the Middelrus farm. A ransom demand was received but it is feared the couple may have been murdered.