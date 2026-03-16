These areas are without water for the rest of the week

Joburg Water attributed the lengthy disruption to the scale of the work required.

Residents across multiple regions in Johannesburg are set to experience low to no water pressure this week.

This comes as Johannesburg Water embarks on a series of planned maintenance.

Soweto residents face week-long water disruption

Households in parts of Soweto are bracing for up to a week of reduced water supply, as Johannesburg Water begins preparatory work on the Aeroton reservoir.

The utility confirmed that the interruption, which started on 16 March 2026 at 7am, is expected to last until 22 March 2026 at 7am.

The areas affected fall under Region D and include:

Orlando West

Orlando West Extensions 1, 2 and 5

Orlando East

Orlando Ekhya

Diepkloof

Diepkloof Ext

Diepkloof Extensions 2, 4 and 10

All streets in these neighbourhoods are impacted.

Joburg Water said the work is a necessary precursor to fixing the ageing infrastructure.

“Dummy run in preparation for structural repairs of leaking Aeroton reservoir,” the utility stated.

It added that customers can expect “low pressure to no water” during the period, with supply being maintained through a bypass system.

While the disruption will be inconvenient for residents, the utility assured that the long-term benefits outweigh the short-term discomfort.

Joburg Water noted that the project will result in “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of water losses.”

No alternative water supply points have been set up, as the reservoir will remain on bypass for the duration of the maintenance window.

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Long-term reservoir repairs continue to affect northern suburbs

Residents in several northern and western suburbs of Johannesburg have been dealing with prolonged water supply disruptions linked to structural repairs at the Hursthill 2 Reservoir.

The maintenance, which falls under Region B, began on 1 December 2025 and is not expected to be completed until 9 April 2026 at 4pm.

The affected areas include:

Melville

Emmarentia

Richmond

Greenside

Westdene

Westcliff

Auckland Park

Parktown West

All streets in the affected neighbourhoods will be impacted throughout the duration of the project.

Johannesburg Water attributed the lengthy disruption to the scale of the work required.

“Structural repairs inside the leaking Hursthill 2 Reservoir,” the utility confirmed, adding that customers in the area “will be supplied via bypass during this period”.

No alternative water supply points have been made available, with the reservoir set to remain on bypass for the entire maintenance window.

Despite the extended inconvenience to residents, the utility maintained that the outcome justifies the duration.

Joburg Water said the repairs will deliver “improved service delivery, continuity of water supply, and reduction of water losses” once completed.

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