Financial planners advise going into Black Friday and the festive season with a budget.

Black Friday deals, festive celebrations, family commitments and holiday expenses can quickly add up in November and December. Without a spending plan, you could find yourself under financial pressure in January.

However, with some planning, you can enjoy the festive season without putting your financial goals at risk.

Executive head at Hewett Wealth in Johannesburg, Brendan Dunn, and co-founder and managing director of Wealth Creed, Gugu Sidaki, shared six tips to help you spend smarter this Black Friday and during the festive season.

Don’t let a discount dictate your spending

Black Friday makes it easy to confuse a good deal with something you actually need. Research prices beforehand, make a shopping list and stick to it.

Dunn says having a plan is the best way to avoid rushed spending. He also advises consumers to be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, as Black Friday is also a peak period for online scams.

Plan for December and don’t forget January

An early December salary may need to last six or seven weeks before your next payday. Look back at last year’s festive spending and consider whether you made it through January without relying on credit.

Dunn suggests using last year’s spending as a guide: if you managed comfortably, adjust for price increases, but if you struggled, plan to spend less.

“That’s why is it important to set aside money for January’s essentials before spending on festive celebrations,” he said.

Give festive spending its own budget

Gifts, groceries, travel and entertainment can quickly add up.

Sidaki encourages consumers to be honest about what they can afford and create a budget that allows them to enjoy the festive season while still making provision for January, while also keeping festive spending in a separate account can also help you track expenses and avoid dipping into money set aside for essentials.

“A budget isn’t about taking the fun out of the season, but about enjoying it without financial stress.”

Talk openly about money with family

Family expectations can also pressure people to spend more than they can afford.

Sidaki recommends having honest conversations with loved ones about your financial situation and what you can afford to avoid misunderstandings or resentment.

“This includes finding affordable ways to spend time together, such as sharing the cost of meals, cooking together, enjoying activities at home or giving your time instead of expensive gifts. Your time will always be the best gift,” she adds.

Be careful with credit, you’re borrowing from your future self

Credit cards, store accounts and buy-now-pay-later options can make purchases feel affordable, but leave you paying for December long after the festivities.

Dunn cautions against using credit to fund festive spending, particularly when relying on future income to settle debt. He recalls an executive who cleared festive debt with their bonus every year, until it didn’t arrive.

“Before using credit, consider whether you can afford repayments and whether the purchase is worth the additional cost,” he adds.

Use your bonus and savings habits to build a stronger start

If you receive a bonus, use it to strengthen your financial position before spending it. Dunn suggests prioritising expensive debt, building an emergency fund and investing towards your goals before setting aside a portion to enjoy guilt-free.

If saving more is one of your New Year’s goals, Sidaki recommends automating your savings. Regular transfers reduce the need to make manual decisions, keep savings separate from everyday spending and help protect your money from impulse purchases.

“Planning ahead, setting realistic expectations and putting money aside for January can help you enjoy the festive season without losing sight of your financial goals. You don’t have to spend more to make the season meaningful.”