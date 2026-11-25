Festive season flights carry a 30% to 45% premium. Travelwings' Sean Bradley shares seven ways to still find cheaper holiday airfares this December.

If you have not yet booked your December holiday flights, expect to dig substantially deeper into your pockets. It’s not just because the fuel price rocketed, but it’s the silly season, and flight prices can be ridiculous.

And some of the old tricks to score cheaper airline tickets may no longer work.

Traditionally cheaper travel days like Tuesdays and Saturdays don’t really apply anymore; cookies, algorithms, algorithms, and revenue management AI make sure that you are managed into spending what you can pay, based on information gathered about you. Well, so urban legend says.

A quick survey of airfares across domestic airlines by The Citizen showed that festive season tickets carry a premium of between 30% and 45%. Prices seem to normalise, if you can call it that, from around the middle of January.

But there is still an opportunity to save a few hundred rand, or possibly more, if you are prepared to shop around and compromise on some of your travel plans.

Travelwings chief business development officer Sean Bradley shared advice on finding more affordable flights this festive season.

Book now rather than later

While the ideal booking window for December travel has largely passed, Bradley said waiting for a last-minute bargain is not necessarily a good idea.

“December and early January are peak travel periods, with demand increasing significantly on popular routes,” he said.

Waiting another week could mean paying even more as available seats become scarcer.

Thousands of travellers will be heading to airports this festive season. There are still some affordable flights. Picture: File

Let your budget determine your destination

If you have not yet settled on a holiday destination, let the cost of getting there inform your decision.

Bradley said travellers should consider alternative cities or nearby airports that may offer better value. Compare the cost of flights alongside accommodation and transport at your destination.

Moving your holiday by a day or two could translate into meaningful savings.

“Travelling midweek, where possible, can sometimes offer better value than peak weekend departures,” Bradley said.

There are, however, no guarantees. Check prices across several departure and return dates rather than relying on traditional airfare rules.

Beware of the extras

The cheapest advertised airfare may not necessarily be the cheapest ticket.

“Compare the total cost, including baggage, seat selection, meals and any additional fees,” Bradley said.

Families travelling with several suitcases could find that a more expensive ticket with luggage included works out cheaper.

Take the scenic route

Passengers travelling internationally could save money by sacrificing some convenience and spending a few extra hours in transit.

“Direct flights are convenient, but connecting flights or alternative routing can sometimes offer worthwhile savings,” Bradley said.

He added that travellers should weigh up the savings against the additional travel time.

Mix and match airlines

There is no obligation to fly to your holiday destination and back on the same airline. Compare the cost of buying two separate tickets with that of a return fare.

Different airlines may have cheaper seats available on different legs of your journey. Remember to factor in baggage allowances and additional charges when making comparisons.

Search hard and act fast

Compare fares across airline websites, travel agents and online booking platforms. But when you find a fare that suits your budget, do not spend another three days deliberating.

“Airfares are dynamic and can change as demand and available seats fluctuate,” Bradley said.

Also check the terms and conditions before paying. A cheap ticket could become an expensive purchase if your holiday plans change.