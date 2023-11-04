Three dead after accident in KZN leaves one car engulfed in flames

Paramedics had to try pull patients from one car while the other was on fire.

Three people died on Saturday morning after two cars crashed on the N2 highway between Ballito and Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the vehicles burst into flames after the accident.

Crash on N3 highway

The other car veered off the road and came to rest on its side on a steep embankment. One of the two occupants of this car was declared dead at the scene by Medi Response paramedics.

“Unfortunately, one of these occupants was declared deceased on scene, and Medi Response paramedics worked alongside members of the Kwadukuza fire department for nearly an hour to extricate the surviving patient,” it said.

Once rescued from the vehicle, the patient was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

“Despite best efforts, the patient succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.”

The paramedics had to work in close proximity to the fire while the firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze.

Two people managed to escape from the burning car.

“[They] were transported to a nearby facility, sustaining only mild to moderate injuries.”

However, the body of a third person was found in the vehicle once the fire had been extinguished.

Truck accident in Howick

Meanwhile, on Friday, a truck accident on the N3 between Tweedie and Lions River left one person critical and another injured.

Midlands EMS said one of the patients had a limb amputated.

“On arrival, it was found that one patient had sustained critical injuries and an amputation of the one limb. The patient required urgent advanced life support treatment and was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene,” it said.

Both patients were transported to hospital for further care.

