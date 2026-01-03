Toll Concession warns motorists to brace for heavy traffic on N3 as holidaymakers return home

A lack of accountability and irresponsible driving, including speeding, recklessness, and driver distraction is a concern.

A lack of accountability and irresponsible driving, including speeding, recklessness, and driver distraction, remain major contributing factors to crashes recorded on the N3 Toll Route during this past holiday season.

This is the stern warning from the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) as thousands of motorists take to the N3 highway to return home from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and other areas.

Heavy traffic

Heavy northbound traffic expected on the N3 Toll Route as holiday makers return home.

N3 Toll Concession chief operating officer Thania Dhoogra warned that peak traffic conditions are expected in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) from Friday and throughout the weekend, as holidaymakers continue their return journeys.

“N3TC and our road safety partners appeal to all motorists to work with us to make our roads safe for everyone.

“It is extremely concerning that many crashes recorded thus far resulted from general lawlessness combined with busy traffic conditions and wet weather.

“Despite a highly visible blue-light presence, repeated warnings and continued appeals for circumspective driving, some road users continue to drive with impunity, placing everyone at serious risk,” Dhoogra said.

Stay alert

Dhoogra urged motorists to stay alert.

“Motorists are urged to stay alert and informed of changing weather, road and traffic conditions, and to allow extra travel time.

“Adhere to warnings, reduce speed, keep headlights switched on, maintain safe following distances, drive defensively, and take preventative measures to avoid becoming a road statistic,” Dhoogra said.

“Exercise extra caution during congestion. Slow-moving traffic places additional pressure on drivers, particularly when compounded by thunderstorms, wet roads and poor visibility.”

Speed kills

For those with a heavy foot and a tendency to speed, Dhoogra warned there will be a zero-tolerance approach.

“Road incident management systems (RIMS), visible policing, and emergency services will be intensified along the N3 Toll Route, with multi-disciplinary teams deployed at various road safety checkpoints.

“If required, the Roads Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) may implement additional traffic control measures to manage traffic flow and improve safety, particularly on Van Reenen Pass,” she said.

Road rage

While motorists are anxious to return home, Dhoogra urged motorists to please remain courteous, patient, and alert, especially if these measures are required.

“Never attempt to make up for lost time by speeding when traffic begins to flow more freely,” warned Dhoogra. “A few minutes saved are not worth risking lives. Drive responsibly so that we all arrive home safely, with our lives, hopes and dreams intact, and good memories to share.”

N3 Toll

The N3 Toll Route is one of South Africa’s most critical economic corridors, carrying a high volume of heavy trucks alongside passenger vehicles.

“This mix of vehicle types creates significant differences in speed, braking distance and visibility, increasing risk when road users are impatient or inattentive,” stressed.

“Trucks need far more space to slow down or stop. Never cut in sharply in front of a heavy vehicle, avoid blind spots, maintain steady speeds, and only overtake when visibility and distance allow you to do so safely.”

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has also warned that law enforcement officers will maintain high levels of visibility, and motorists are advised to plan their trips carefully.

