Touching tribute to rangers at Kruger National Park

Kruger National Park marks World Ranger Day with a ceremony including music, a helicopter flypast, and wreath-laying to honour rangers.

Rangers drill during the World Ranger Day ceremony at the Kruger National Park yesterday. Picture: Supplied

A drill by rangers wearing camouflage, choral music by Voices of the Wild, the skirl of the pipes from the Stevenson-Hamilton Pipe Band, an SA National Parks (SANParks) helicopter flypast, a roll call and the laying of wreaths, yesterday marked a moving World Ranger Day ceremony at the Kruger National Park.

World Ranger Day – an occasion to commemorate and honour rangers worldwide for their dedication in the conservation and protection of the natural and cultural heritage – was marked in line with the theme “30 by 30”, according to SANParks head of communications JP Louw.

Global 30 by 20 targets

The theme, said Louw, was intended to “draw attention to the tangible actions that rangers take every day – to reach our global 30 by 30 targets, as set out by the Convention on Biological Diversity at the 2022 United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity”.

“In other words, as we look at reaching the goal of 30% of South Africa’s land, fresh waters and oceans – realising effective protection and management – we do so conscious of the critical role played by rangers to make this vision a reality,” said Louw.

He said SANParks’ mandate was the conservation of biodiversity, landscapes and associated heritage assets through a system of national parks.

“This responsibility is fulfilled through rangers. They are a shining example of the commitment and passion that SANParks staff possess,” he said.

“Were it not for these brave men and women who risk their lives daily to protect species in our natural world, many species would face extinction.

“In South Africa, rangers encounter poaching and other wildlife crime almost daily, as they battle to end the decimation of species – ranging from poaching of rhino and abalone, to the illegal removal of plants such as cycads.

“Most of the ranger corps’ duties are focused on antipoaching operations, due to the extent of wildlife crime.”

‘We pray for our game rangers’

Dedicating his scripture reading and prayer to “the life of rangers”, SA National Defence Force Chaplain Hennie Lottering said: “Today, we commemorate those who have lost their lives and we pray for the divine protection of those who are currently working as rangers.

“We pray for our game rangers, as they leave their homes to protect the national parks.”

Sharing his experience as a ranger, William Brink of the West Coast National Park’s said the work of a ranger opened doors for him.

“Rangers often work in challenging environments, facing dangers such as armed poachers and violent confrontations with trespassers,” said Brink.

“They also play an important role in our ecosystem by protecting burglaries and theft during busy seasons – protecting the wild life.”

Pledge to all people of SA

Reading the SANParks rangers’ pledge, Kruger National Park head ranger Cathy Dreyer said rangers “solemnly pledge to all people of South Africa and the world, that we will always endeavour to uphold prestige, honour and highest protocols of the rangers”.

“As rangers, we will gallantly show the world that we have been specially selected and welltrained to soldier on for conservation,” said Dreyer.

Among those to lay a wreath in honour of fallen rangers, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Bernice Swart said: “I want to affirm all of you who are positioned to play pivotal roles in achieving the project’s aims of establishing healthy, sustainable and climate-resilient sanctuaries.

“The role that you are already engaged with in various capacities is well poised to lead the charge towards Vision 2040.”

