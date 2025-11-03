Tshwane plots grand revival of crumbling Caledonian Stadium

This process will give residents, community organisations and local businesses a chance to contribute to the project’s direction.

The City of Tshwane has announced plans to redevelop the historic Caledonian Stadium in Arcadia into a modern, multipurpose precinct aimed at revitalising the inner city and stimulating economic growth.

MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi said the city is taking steps “to turn the underutilisation and decay of the historic Caledonian Stadium into opportunity”.

The proposed redevelopment aligns with the city’s bad buildings committee mandate, which focuses on transforming underperforming municipal assets.

“The group property department has received approval to conduct public participation on the proposed lease and redevelopment of the stadium site in Arcadia,” Morodi said.

This process will give residents, community organisations and local businesses a chance to contribute to the project’s direction.

From decay to opportunity

Built in the 1950s, the Caledonian Stadium once served as a hub for athletics, football and community gatherings.

However, decades of underutilisation and neglect have left the site deteriorating.

The city’s redevelopment plan proposes a mixed-use precinct that will integrate sports, recreation, commercial and residential spaces.

“This approach preserves the stadium’s legacy while stimulating economic growth, attracting investment and creating jobs,” Morodi said.

Economic boost and heritage preservation

With an estimated market value of R14 million, the Caledonian site is considered a high-value municipal asset.

The city said the redevelopment is expected to “create employment opportunities in construction, retail and hospitality, while boosting the local economy through increased investment and tourism”.

The project also aims to preserve the site’s sporting and cultural heritage, ensuring it remains a source of pride for Tshwane residents.

Public participation underway

In line with the municipal asset transfer regulations, the proposal will undergo a public participation process before it goes to the council for approval.

Notices will be published in local newspapers in accordance with Section 21A of the Municipal Systems Act.

“The City of Tshwane calls on all residents, community organisations, and businesses to participate in shaping the future of the Caledonian Stadium,” said Morodi.

“Together, we can transform a historic site that has been underutilised for too long into a vibrant symbol of renewal, pride and opportunity for our city.”

