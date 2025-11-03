Morning Fix: ‘Ghost payroll’ spiral | Typhoid breaks out in Tshwane

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 03 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the education department being slated over failure to curb fraud. The Mpumalanga department of education is under fire after the auditor-general (AG) revealed a staggering R19 million in salary overpayments. These payments were made to deceased and terminated employees. This amount is more than triple the R6 million flagged the previous year.

The department confirmed over the weekend that it is investigating 1 270 cases linked to erroneous payments. This comes amid growing public outrage and renewed calls for accountability.

Reiger Park shooting reignites calls for gun reform

Picture: iStock

A drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg, has left six people dead and three others injured. This prompted the deployment of additional police officers to the area.

The Saturday night attack is one of several mass shootings reported across the country in recent weeks. It has reignited public outcry over the proliferation of illegal firearms and the failure of law enforcement to stem the tide of violence.

Typhoid breaks out in Tshwane

Picture: iStock

The dust from the City of Tshwane’s pricey water tanker allegations hasn’t even settled yet. Now, another water crisis hits the city: typhoid.

The city was aware of recent reports of an increase in laboratory-confirmed typhoid cases. These cases specifically occurred in Bronkhorstspruit and Hammanskraal, spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said.

Matric, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Monday, 3 November. Both Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students are writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write:

Mathematics Paper 2

Mathematical Literacy Paper 2

Technical Mathematics Paper 2

IEB candidates will write Mathematical Literacy Paper 1 and Physical Sciences Paper 1 in the first session.

Record breakers: Wolvaardt the big star in Proteas’ World Cup campaign

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt celebrates taking a catch during the World Cup final against India in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Picture: Surjeet Yadav/Gallo Images

Proteas women’s captain Laura Wolvaardt led from the front. Her record-breaking tournament propelled her team to a first ever 50-over World Cup final. They almost claimed the title over a groundbreaking campaign in India.

The Proteas unfortunately came up short in the final on Sunday, losing by 52-runs against a fired up host team India. India history by triumphing on the biggest stage in women’s cricket for the first time.

