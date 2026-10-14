Tshwane warns job seekers about fake advert

The municipality also urged residents not to forward the fake advertisement, even if they intend to warn others about it.

The City of Tshwane has warned job seekers about a fraudulent recruitment advertisement offering a marketing coordinator position in Lyttelton, Centurion.

It urged the public not to share personal information or pay money in response to the fake vacancy.

The municipality issued the warning on Wednesday, after the misleading advertisement circulated on social media and messaging platforms, falsely claiming to offer employment with the city.

“The city confirms that the advertisement is fraudulent and did not originate from the municipality,” it said.

Tshwane also clarified that the marketing coordinator position does not exist in its organogram.

How to identify legitimate Tshwane vacancies

The city urged job seekers to disregard the advertisement and avoid engaging with anyone claiming to recruit for the position on its behalf.

It warned that fraudulent recruitment advertisements exploit people seeking employment and could expose them to financial losses and the misuse of their personal information.

“Members of the public should not pay money, click on suspicious links or submit identity documents, banking details or other personal information in response to this advert,” the city said.

Tshwane said it advertises legitimate vacancies in newspapers and on its official website, under the Job Forum and E-Recruitment portals.

It cautioned job seekers against treating messages received through social media or messaging applications as proof that a vacancy is genuine.

“Job seekers should visit the official website directly to verify an opportunity before applying,” it said.

City threatens legal action against scammers

The municipality also urged residents not to forward the fake advertisement, even if they intend to warn others about it.

Anyone who has received the advertisement should keep screenshots, contact numbers and related messages to assist with verification and investigations.

Those who have already shared personal information or paid money in response to the advert should report the matter promptly.

The city said it would pursue legal action against those responsible for fraudulent recruitment schemes that misuse its name and exploit job seekers.

Members of the public can report suspicious job advertisements to the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department on 012 358 7095/6 for verification and investigation.