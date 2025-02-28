US pushes for stronger 5G partnership with SA

Despite cutting aid, the US is pushing for 5G roll-out in South Africa, aiming to lead Africa’s ICT sector and compete with China.

Although the Trump administration is cutting aid to South Africa, America is open to technology deals with the country.

Efforts are underway to accelerate 5G technology roll-out despite the changes in Washington that precipitated fund cuts to South Africa and other countries.

The US is making moves to assist the country in becoming Africa’s leader in information and communication technology (ICT), with the 5G roll-out as its priority.

Experts say technology may be one of the key aspects the US may want to keep due to its competitive significance in the world.

They said 5G was one of the aspects on which the US was trying to compete with China, which was ahead in Africa and elsewhere.

“The US cannot afford to shun South Africa in a technological space. The move may see China and other emerging economies closing that space and thus pushing the US aside,” said Dominic Maphaka, North-West University politics and international relations expert and lecturer.

Political economy analyst, Daniel Silke said some programmes, including this one, may be roll-overs from the Biden administration and could run until completion.

“This could be one of the US’ key focus areas that should continue as an obligation because the US derives benefits from the transaction.

“Despite the isolation, there would be key critical areas that the US would need to engage upon, especially where China is the main competitor,” Silke said.

Promoting 5G deployment in SA

As part of Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA)’s three-year project to promote 5G deployment in South Africa, an industry knowledge-sharing seminar was recently held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The US Mission to South Africa believes the seminar, organised by the US department of commerce international trade administration, in partnership with WIA, represented a ground-breaking milestone in accelerating South Africa’s digital transformation, positioning the country at the forefront of global 5G innovation and economic development.

The mission said the seminar highlighted the its dedication to deepening economic collaboration between the United States and South Africa while driving technological innovation.

“This collaboration is pivotal for advancing the telecommunications sector, fostering knowledge-sharing and best practices that empower local stakeholders.

“By bringing together key industry players in KwaZulu-Natal, the initiative aims to expedite the roll-out of next-generation connectivity solutions that will benefit businesses, communities and the broader economy, strengthening bilateral ties and paving the way for a more connected future,” the mission said.

US consul-general Josie Ratcliffe emphasised the importance of US-South Africa cooperation in telecommunications.

US-SA cooperation in telecommunications

“The convergence of 5G technology with Durban’s existing strengths in logistics, manufacturing and innovation presents unprecedented opportunities for economic growth and improved quality of life for local residents,” Ratcliffe said.

US commercial service principal commercial officer, Tyler Hacking, reaffirmed the United States’ ongoing support for South Africa’s 5G ecosystem through knowledge-sharing and collaborative efforts.

Similar knowledge-sharing engagements were held in Cape Town and Tshwane and WIA planned more across South Africa.

