Rassie is not causing trouble, rescuers say, as he simply moves through neighbourhoods and takes advantage of free food on his journey.

Residents in Pretoria East have been urged to report any sightings of a baboon nicknamed Rassie, who is on the move away from his original troop.

Rassie has been spotted all over the East of Pretoria, including Elarduspark and Mooikloof, in the past week, with photos of the baboon walking in a street and in someone’s backyard at the swimming pool making the rounds on social media.

Baboon wandering Pretoria East

Owl Rescue Centre owner Brendan Murray said the baboon was still on the loose – for now.

“We will catch him. We have been tracking him for six days.

“We have a trap cage out there and we have been moving it around to see if we can trap him.

“If he is not in the trap cage by Wednesday, we might consider darting him,” he said.

Rassie is a young male baboon who was named after South Africa’s Springbok rugby coach, Rassie Erasmus, Murray said.

“He is not causing any issues, he is simply moving through the area and taking advantage of the free food.”

If captured, Rassie will be released in the Magaliesberg

When Rassie is captured, he will probably be released in the Magaliesberg.

“When young male baboons reach the age of puberty, they get kicked out of their troops by the territorial male, and then they need to go look for a new troop.

“We call them dispersing males. They will look for a new troop and always move through different areas. At any given time, you have hundreds of these males moving around. It’s just now and then that they are obviously going to move through Gauteng and get spotted,” Murray said.

“It’s been happening for millions of years – it’s in their DNA. They know where they need to go.

“If people build cities in their way, they are still going to go through the city. They won’t go around them,” he said.

A baboon will never attack a person, unless the person tries to grab it, he added.

Residents posting sightings on Facebook

“They will also not harm your pets.”

Residents have been posting sightings of Rassie on Facebook groups over the past week, with the latest update from Carina Luus, who said she saw him jump a wall in Vacy Lyle Street in Elardus Park around lunchtime.

“He is really big,” she added.

Residents initially reported spotting Rassie at Mooikloof Estate last week and then in the nearby Pretorius Park area.

Residents have been urged not to chase or frighten Rassie and to allow him a safe journey through the neighbourhood.

In February 2025, a baboon was spotted coming from Bronkhorstspruit to Pretoria North.