PICTURES: Hilarious wildlife moments make the cut for the 2026 Comedy Wildlife Awards

From cheeky elephants to clumsy monkeys and birds with attitude, the shortlisted photographs capture moments of surprising behaviour that make wildlife so entertaining to observe.

The Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards has announced its 2026 finalists, showcasing the humorous and unexpected side of the natural world through wildlife photography and video.

This year’s competition attracted more than 10 000 entries from 112 countries, with images capturing everything from playful antics to unusual animal encounters.

Founded in 2015, the awards use humour to encourage greater appreciation of wildlife and raise awareness of conservation. The overall and category winners will be announced in London on 8 December 2026.

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Indian photographer Shailza Singhal captured a playful optical illusion in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park, where an elephant appears to nudge a distant safari vehicle crossing the lakebed. A calf follows behind as the perfectly timed alignment of the animals, jeep and vast landscape creates the impression of an elephant enforcing its own traffic rules. Picture: Shailza Singhal Polish photographer Robert Gondek captured a Senegal chameleon crossing sandy ground in Togo, West Africa, with front feet raised as if the surface were too hot to touch. Its cautious stance and serious expression give the small reptile the appearance of a tiny action hero navigating a dangerous landscape. Picture: Robert Gondek British photographer Cliff Fawcett captured a humorous moment in Addo National Park, South Africa, when a juvenile elephant swung its trunk across its eye, seemingly trying to hide from the world. Fawcett was observing a herd gathered at a waterhole when the youngster’s playful antics caught his attention. Picture: Cliff Fawcett American photographer Tanner Mansell captured a wild orangutan in the rainforests of Borneo appearing to raise its middle finger towards the camera while finishing a meal. The coincidental gesture gives the great ape a cheeky, human-like expression, offering a humorous glimpse of its personality while highlighting the importance of protecting its threatened forest habitat. Picture: Tanner Mansell British photographer Lee Frost captured an azure damselfly peeking through a natural opening in a leaf in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, UK. After photographing insects at dawn, Frost spotted the sleepy damselfly seemingly emerging through the leaf and raising a leg in a cheerful wave just as he pressed the shutter. Picture: Lee Frost American photographer Heather Cudworth captured a young elephant being showered in dust by its mother during a severe drought in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. The mother was taking a dust bath when she flung a large cloud of dirt and grass directly into her youngster’s face, illustrating the unexpected consequences of even the most ordinary actions. Picture: Heather Cudworth Singaporean photographer David Lee captured a split-second mishap as a long-tailed macaque leapt between trees and appeared to crash-land against a trunk. The monkey’s startled reaction highlights the risks behind the agility and playful antics of life in the forest canopy. Picture: David Lee Belgian photographer Natalie Veekmans captured two beavers in the Ardennes, Belgium, appearing to pose for the camera without interrupting their daily routine. The relaxed pair seem entirely unbothered by their human observer, offering a charming glimpse of wildlife at ease in its natural surroundings. Picture: Natalie Veekmans Vietnamese photographer Thong Duy Vu captured a sunbird bathing in a bright red banana blossom, using the flower as a natural birdbath. The tiny bird’s bathing antics turn an ordinary moment in the forest into a charming wildlife scene. Picture: Thong Duy Vu Finnish photographer Tapani Linnanmäki captured a white-tailed eagle showing off its impressive plumage on the frozen sea near Kustavi, on Finland’s western coast. Linnanmäki has photographed the eagle at the same location over several winters, taking advantage of its regular visits to capture the bird in its natural environment. Picture: Tapani Linnanmäki Dutch photographer Dirk Koster photographed three young giraffes in Kenya’s Masai Mara in 2025, with an umbrella acacia perfectly aligned behind the middle giraffe’s head, making it appear to be sporting a leafy green hairstyle or hat. The unplanned moment highlights how patience and careful observation can reveal the humour in wildlife. Picture: Dirk Koster Norwegian photographer Eigil B Jensen captured an anhinga struggling to free a fish that had become impaled on its sharp beak in the Rio Frio river near Los Chiles, Costa Rica. Photographing from a boat, Jensen captured a series of images of the bird’s attempts to release its prey, later noticing the bird’s eye seemingly looking directly at him. Picture: Eigil B Jensen

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