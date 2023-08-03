WATCH: Public order policing dispatched as truck looted in N12 protest

By Kyle Zeeman

Public order policing has been called to the scene of a service delivery protest on the N12, after a truck was looted and roads were closed between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway in Gauteng on Thursday.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen it had received reports of a truck being looted during the protest.

“The N12 is currently blocked off between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway. This is due to a protest by residents of the Slovo Park informal settlement. We can confirm earlier reports of looting. Public order policing have been dispatched to the area.”

ALSO READ: ‘It’s like Bheki Cele was never here, Riverlea is the same’

Fihla said JMPD would provide an update once officers had arrived and calmed the situation.

In the Slovo Park area there is a protest in action on the N12 near the Pedestrian Bridge between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway – burning tires and rocks across the road

– Please avoid the area – a truck is now being looted #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/Qha9Iflncv READ MORE SIU launches investigation into KZN premier’s office August 3, 2023

Protests continue

Residents have been protesting living conditions and service delivery failure in the areas, including a lack of access to running tap water.

Cars were stoned, another was reportedly set alight, and roads were blocked with rocks and burning tyres during the protests.

It has led to massive traffic congestion, and motorists are urged to use alternative routes.

Riverlea also in protest

The residents of Riverlea also blocked roads this week, as they protested illegal mining in the area. Running battles between rival zama zama gangs have left the community in fear, after a shootout over the weekend.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited Riverlea this week, promising to dispatch specialised units to bring calm.



ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘There was nothing police could do’- Riverlea resident details the night zama zamas came guns blazing

“We are putting our heads on the block that within the next 24 hours this community here will know peace. These specialised units are being brought in to ensure we apprehend these illegal miners and put a stop to these illegal operations.”

Community members told The Citizen there was little change after Cele’s address, but police raided the area on Wednesday, making multiple arrests.

“The specialised forces that have been deployed have managed to arrest 35 undocumented persons. One person for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, three for common assault and four for possession of suspected stolen property,” said Gauteng Police Spokesperson Brenda Muridili.

Muridili said police will continue to make arrests in the area “until illegal mining activities have been stabilised”.