‘We are being disrespected by zama zamas’ – Gayton McKenzie

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has welcomed police raids in Riverlea overnight, urging law enforcement to take the battle against illegal mining to other parts of the country.

The area has been plagued by running gun battles between rival zama zama gangs that have left the community in fear.

Police conducted raids in Riverlea and nearby Zamimpilo informal settlement on Wednesday evening after minister Bheki Cele earlier promised to dispatch specialised units to the area.

McKenzie welcomed the intervention, urging it be “spread to the whole of South Africa”.

Responding to a video of an alleged zama zama making threats, McKenzie said it was time to restore law and order.

“We are being disrespected at an indescribable level by these illegal miners. We have been warning you, these people will rather declare war before they leave the country.”

He claimed police were often scared to “deal decisively” with illegal miners.

“This operation can be over in a few hours if we are seriously fighting crime.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said specialised forces arrested 35 undocumented persons in the raid.

“One person for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, three for common assault and four for possession of suspected stolen property,” she said.

Cele rubbished suggestions police were not doing enough in Riverlea.

“There was lots of issues of not seeing the forces on the ground. Indeed, we did say we’ll be escalating there. There were forces yesterday, yes not enough.

“But if you go there today, we’ve got 56 forces. As we speak more than 20 zama zamas have been arrested and operations are going on there and we are quite satisfied people are doing well,” Cele said at the launch of Operation Shanela in Cape Town on Wednesday.



