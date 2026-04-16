When will the rain end? Here’s Gauteng’s weekend weather forecast

Gauteng residents are advised to prepare for persistent rain and cooler conditions.

Gauteng residents can expect a wet and unsettled weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting widespread showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg from Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain mild, with highs generally staying below 26°C.

Pretoria: Expect early rain

The weather service has forecast a mixed start for Pretoria on Saturday, beginning with light rain before conditions intensify into thunderstorms later in the morning.

At 2am, Pretoria is expected to experience “slight rain” with temperatures around 19°C and humidity at 70%.

By 8am, conditions are expected to deteriorate into “showers and thundershowers” as humidity rises to 80% and temperatures dip slightly to 18°C.

Conditions are expected to improve slightly by 2pm, with the weather service forecasting “partly cloudy” skies and a temperature of 23°C. By 8pm, partly cloudy conditions are expected to continue with temperatures around 19°C.

The weather service has also indicated a Saturday minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 23°C, with a 60% chance of rain and an estimated total rainfall of 10mm.

Winds will vary throughout the day, shifting from south-westerly in the early morning to north-easterly and north-westerly by the afternoon, before returning to south-westerly in the evening.

Wind speeds are expected to range from near-calm conditions to around 18.5km/h during the afternoon peak.

On Sunday, Pretoria is expected to remain unsettled. The weather service forecasts “showers and thundershowers” at both 8am and 8pm.

Temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 26°C, with humidity reaching up to 85% in the morning. Rainfall is again expected at around 10 mm, with a 60% chance of precipitation.

Johannesburg: Thunderstorms increasing

Johannesburg will also see unstable weather conditions throughout the weekend.

On Saturday at 2am, the weather service forecasts “slight rain” with a temperature of 17°C and a humidity of 70%. By 8am, conditions shift to “showers and thundershowers” as temperatures fall to 16°C and humidity rises to 80%.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to continue into the afternoon, with the weather service forecasting “showers and thundershowers” at 2pm and temperatures reaching 19°C. By 8pm, rainy conditions are expected to ease slightly to “partly cloudy” with temperatures around 17°C.

Saturday’s forecast shows a minimum of 15°C and a maximum of 20°C, with about 5mm of rain and a 60% chance of rain.

Winds are expected to range from northerly in the morning to north-north-westerly later in the day, with speeds reaching up to 18.5km/h.

On Sunday, Johannesburg will remain wet, with the weather service forecasting “showers and thundershowers” at both 8am and 8pm.

Temperatures are expected to range between 15°C and 23°C, with rainfall again estimated at 10 mm and a 60% probability of rain.

Wind speeds are expected to remain light, recorded at around 5.0 knots at both forecast points, with directions shifting between northerly and north-westerly flow.

Residents across Gauteng are therefore advised to prepare for persistent rain, cooler conditions and possible thunderstorm activity throughout the weekend.