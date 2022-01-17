WATCH: Rescue teams save residents stranded in Ladysmith floods

Citizen Reporter

The Ladysmith CBD is under water after days of heavy rain led to flash floods around the town.

The CBD of the KwaZulu-Natal town has experienced extensive flooding after the Klip River burst its banks on Sunday night.

The Ladysmith Gazette reported that K9 Search & Rescue teams from Ladysmith and Pietermaritzburg were seen moving along Illing Road on boats and wearing life jackets.

They were trying to help people who were trapped or stranded due to the flash floods on Sunday night.

Aerial footage shows parts of the town, such as roads, shops and petrol stations completely submerged by water. Cars are also seen engulfed by the water, with the water levels seen as high as tree tops in some areas.

Mnambithi – Ladysmith, Kzn – the damage is just too much ???? pic.twitter.com/tpJEsDwAap— Mthandeni Nene (@MthandeniNene) January 17, 2022

Streets that were still under water on Monday morning were Lyell Street, King Street, Queen Street, Alexandra Street and Settlers Drive.

The N11 is also closed, and traffic is being diverted to Murchison Street.

The local newspaper also reported that the morning’s traffic moved slowly as only two routes were open for people travelling to work.

Public safety officers also had to direct traffic because the traffic lights were not working.

The Al-Imdaad Foundation assists residents affected by the floods in Forbes Street on Sunday. Photo: Ladysmith Gazette

On Sunday, the Ladysmith Gazette reported that residents in Forbes Street had to evacuate their homes. The Al-Imdaad Foundation went out with boats to assist people whose homes were flooded.

Motorists have been advised to stay away from the low-lying areas of town.

The uThukela District Municipality also informed the community that they were experiencing high water turbidity at the Ezakheni Water Treatment Works because of the flash floods in several areas across the Alfred Duma Local Municipality.

The high water turbidity means the plant is unable to pump and supply water to various communities. Residents were encouraged to store water until the system stabilised.

