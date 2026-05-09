Fresh weather warning for Cape Town next week

Here's when to be on alert

As the Western Cape deals with devastating storms that wreaked havoc across the province this week, its government has warned of another round of bad weather ahead.

Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that emergency services are on alert for heavy rain, damaging winds, rough seas and snowfall between Sunday, 10 May, and Tuesday, 12 May.

This follows multiple weather warnings from the South African Weather Service (SAWS) for the region next week.

Which areas may be most affected?

Areas expected to be affected include the City of Cape Town metro, as well as parts of the West Coast, Cape Winelands, and Central Karoo.

The Western Cape government warned that these areas may experience:

Flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas

Damage to coastal infrastructure

Strong winds and rough seas

Dangerous conditions for coastal and marine activities

Disruptions in formal and informal settlements

“The Provincial Disaster Management Centre has activated coordination mechanisms across all districts and in the City of Cape Town, with all disaster management centres placed on high alert ahead of the approaching system,” the province’s government said.

Residents have been warned to

Monitor official communication channels for the latest updates

Avoid unnecessary travel during severe conditions

Exercise caution near rivers, low-lying bridges and coastal areas

Secure loose objects and prepare for strong winds

Devastation

Schools, clinics and national parks, among other public services, were closed in parts of the province this week as storms swept through the Western and Eastern Cape.

Roads were also flooded and closed.

One person was killed as a result of damage from the storm, while a 12-year-old drowned after being swept away by floodwater.

Large amounts of rain also led to dams and rivers bursting their banks in the province, with residents in low-lying areas along the Gamtoos River told to evacuate.

The Kouga Dam overflowed, leaving those downstream vulnerable.

Two community halls were opened to receive displaced residents, while farmers were told to relocate livestock, farming equipment, machinery, and vehicles to higher, safer ground to prevent severe flood damage.