Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in parts of EC on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in parts of the Eastern Cape to expect isolated showers and thundershowers from Tuesday afternoon.

This as Vredendal in the Western Cape battles high fire danger conditions.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service on Monday.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/O5jDKtIdht — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 25, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog in the south at first, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the west and north, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the southern Lowveld.

North West: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with showers and thundershowers in the south west.

Free State: Fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy with showers and thundershowers in the west.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy with showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly becoming moderate north-easterly from evening.

Western Cape: Foggy conditions along the northern west coast, otherwise fine and cold to cool but warm in places. It will become partly cloudy in the extreme west from the afternoon spreading south.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly north of Saldanha Bay, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming westerly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places over the southern interior, otherwise fine and

cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming westerly from the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog and frost in places over the interior, otherwise fine and

cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong in places.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly in the morning, otherwise gentle to moderate northerly to north-westerly, freshening from the south towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.