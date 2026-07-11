Fine, cool conditions with no severe warnings for Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Sunday, 12 July 2026.

South Africa will wake up to no severe weather warnings on Sunday, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting mostly fine and cool conditions across the country, though fog, frost and scattered rain are expected in parts of the country.

According to Saws, no impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings or advisories are in place for the day.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 12 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Gauteng residents can look forward to clear skies, with Saws forecasting that the province will be “fine and cool to cold.”

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is moderate.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches in the south and north-east; otherwise, fine to partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places, with a chance of drizzle along the escarpment, except in the Lowveld, where it will be warm with a chance of rain in the south.

Saws further forecast that morning frost can be expected in places in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Limpopo residents can expect a foggy start in the southern Lowveld.

Saws said the rest of the province will be “fine and cool but warm in places,” while frost is forecast for the southwestern Bushveld.

North West:

North West can expect a straightforward day, with Saws simply describing conditions as “fine and cool.”

Free State:

In the Free State, fog is expected in the south and east before clearing.

According to the weather service, the province will otherwise be “partly cloudy and cold to cool.”

Northern Cape:

The Northern Cape is forecast to see fog patches in the south-east in the morning.

Saws said the rest of the province will be “partly cloudy and cold to cool,” with light north-westerly winds expected along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect the north-western parts of the province to be “fine and warm to partly cloudy,” while the east will be “cool but cloudy in the morning.”

Coastal winds are expected to be “moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly,” turning “light north-westerly in the north-western” areas.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The western half of the province should expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold, but cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

“Scattered showers and rain are expected east of Jeffreys Bay in the morning,” Saws further said in their forecast.

The weather service said the wind along the coast will be “light north-easterly in the morning, otherwise moderate easterly”.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Meanwhile, the eastern half of the province will also see morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain south of the escarpment, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Saws said the wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise light to moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

In KwaZulu-Natal, residents will see morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the south coast.

According to Saws, the wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly in the north, otherwise light and variable, becoming moderate south-easterly to easterly by the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is low.