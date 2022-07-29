A cold Saturday expected in parts of Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

Residents in parts of the Western Cape should expect a cold Saturday, with isolated showers expected in the south-east and south-west parts of the province, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly, reaching strong at times along the south coast, but moderate north-westerly along the south-west coast in the morning,” said the weather service.

Saturday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather but partly cloudy in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool weather, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool, but warm in Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool weather.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Northern Cape: Very cold over the southern high ground, where it will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Isolated showers in the south-east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy in the south with isolated showers in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly, reaching strong at times along the south coast, but moderate north-westerly along the south-west coast in the morning. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain in the south, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to

south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated evening showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Richard’s Bay, otherwise southerly to south-westerly, spreading to Cape St Lucia by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.