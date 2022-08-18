Oh snap! Another cold front expected to hit Gauteng

Faizel Patel

Do not put those blankets away just yet! Gauteng Weather has warned of another cold front expected to hit the province this coming weekend.

⚠️ ALERT: NEXT COLD FRONT EXPECTED TO HIT GAUTENG ON FRIDAY!!!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 17, 2022

According to a tweet by Gauteng Weather, the icy conditions are expected to make landfall on Friday.

It says that Johannesburg and Pretoria are likely to experience windy conditions, with the mercury hovering between a minim of 2 °C and 18°C for Joburg.

Pretoria will have slightly higher temperatures but will also experience a cold snap.

Gauteng Weather says the temperature is expected to be at a minimum of between 4 and 5 degrees, reaching a high of 18°C on Saturday and 20°C on Sunday.

With Eskom currently load shedding until 12 am on Thursday, this cold front will likely put additional pressure on the electricity grid as residents use an electrical heating device to keep warm.

The princes of darkness at Megawatt Park have given no indications whether the rolling blackouts will be extended to the weekend when the cold front hits.

With the colder temperatures expected over the weekend, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services will remain on standby in case of any fire breakouts at the city’s informal settlements.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi last week told The Citizen that Joburg EMS is concerned about the significant drop in temperatures.

“We remain on high alert. We just want to urge all our residents out there to continue to look after all heating devices as they try to warm themselves and make sure they don’t leave them unattended so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents,” Mulaudzi said.

Many residents are hoping that the cold front will be the last gasps of the winter season as the country prepares for spring and summer.

Some residents have vented their frustration with the recent cold snaps on social media.

Tsek_Bastard was clearly frustrated by the news,” while Munkie Munkie complained that Gauteng is always the victim of cold fronts.

“Cold front always picks Gauteng.”

Why can’t winter just fuck off ? Eish— Tsek (@Tsek_Bastard) August 17, 2022

Her sentiments were echoed by Trudie Jones.

“Yes, Gauteng and weekends.”

Yes Gauteng and Weekends ????— Trudy Jones (@TrudyJonesS) August 17, 2022

