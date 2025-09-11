A weekend for a swim? Here is Gauteng’s weather

According to Saws, Pretoria will see partly cloudy conditions early on Saturday morning, clearing to mostly sunny skies by mid-morning.

Gauteng residents can look forward to a warm and dry weekend, with no rainfall expected across the province, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

“Fine and warm conditions are expected across the province,” said Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela on Friday, as he outlined the weekend weather outlook for Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Pretoria forecast

According to Saws, Pretoria will see partly cloudy conditions early on Saturday morning, clearing to mostly sunny skies by mid-morning.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 29°C in the afternoon before dipping to around 24°C by the evening.

Humidity levels will range from 35% in the early hours to about 20% during the afternoon, while wind speeds will be light, mostly around 5 knots.

Saturday’s minimum temperature is forecast at 16°C. There is a 0% chance of rain, with no measurable rainfall expected.

On Sunday, Pretoria will warm up further, with a maximum temperature of 31°C and clear conditions expected throughout the day.

Saws said humidity will remain low, at around 30% in the morning, and the day will be mostly clear.

Johannesburg outlook

In Johannesburg, similar fine conditions are expected.

Saturday will start off partly cloudy, clearing by mid-morning, with a maximum of 27°C in the afternoon and a minimum of 15°C.

“Winds will be light to moderate, generally between 5 and 10 knots, and there is no rain expected,” he said.

Humidity will be around 30% to 45% in the morning, dropping to 20% in the afternoon.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with temperatures climbing to 28°C.

The city will experience mostly clear skies in the morning. It will become partly cloudy by the evening, with no rainfall and low humidity of about 30%.

