Weather alert: A bit of rain in coastal provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 11 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 11 September 2025.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected to persist in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal, while isolated showers are forecast over the coastal provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 10 – 11 September 2025.

Partly cloudy and warm to cool, with isolated showers & thundershowers expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, as well as along the coastal areas.#saws #Weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/yDpPLJ4V6T — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 10, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 11 September

Fire danger

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape and the western parts of both the Free State and the North West, as well as north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: First rain needed to ease fires

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 11 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm, but partly cloudy conditions in the south. It will be hot in places in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning a fine and warm to hot Thursday ahead.

Limpopo:

Conditions will be fine and warm to hot.

North West:

Fine, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, although partly cloudy in the central parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions, but fine in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Expect cloudy to partly cloudy weather with isolated showers and rain in the west, otherwise it will be fine, windy and warm to hot. Morning fog is expected along the coast.

Western Cape:

The day will start with morning fog in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the south and west. It will be cloudy in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning fog in places, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and rain in the south and west. It will be cloudy in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy conditions with isolated showers and rain along the coast, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and rain in the south. It will be very hot in places in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.