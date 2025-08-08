Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Cape Town braces for cold, wet weekend

Picture of Oratile Mashilo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

8 August 2025

09:02 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Conditions will change significantly by Saturday, with temperatures dropping further and rain on the way.

Cape Town weekend weather

Picture: iStock

Cape Town residents can expect a significant change in the weather as the weekend approaches, with cooler temperatures and rain forecasted to arrive from late Saturday.

South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that Friday would begin with relatively calm conditions compared to what lies ahead.

“Morning fog patches are expected over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm in the Western Cape,” Thobela said.

Along the coast, the wind will start moderate westerly to north-westerly along the south coast before shifting to moderate to fresh north-easterly to easterly from the afternoon.

In other coastal areas, winds will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Rain expected Saturday

Conditions will change significantly by Saturday, with temperatures dropping further and rain on the way.

“It will be partly cloudy and cold today [Friday], but on Saturday, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered rain and showers late in the afternoon, overnight and into Sunday morning,” Thobela warned.

According to the Saws forecast, Cape Town will reach a maximum of 19°C on Saturday, with a minimum temperature of 11°C.

ALSO READ: Gauteng braces for cold, cloudy weekend — but no rain expected

Sunday to bring the lowest temperatures

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with the maximum temperature in Cape Town expected to drop to 16°C and the minimum to 10°C. While showers are likely to continue into the morning, conditions should gradually clear later in the day.

RELATED ARTICLES

Thobela said the wet weather would be scattered rather than widespread, but enough to mark a noticeable shift from the partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions earlier in the week.

NOW READ: Weather alert: Fog and chill expected across SA

Read more on these topics

Cape Town South African Weather Service (Saws) weather

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: When will the ground fall beneath us?
Opinion The ANC’s fall from grace and the danger in its decline
Politics ANC moves to undercut DA influence in GNU
South Africa Ramaphosa speaks to Putin on Ukraine crisis, bilateral issues
Lifestyle WATCH: ‘You guys are too sensitive,’ says Open Chats Podcast as Gayton McKenzie’s PA opens case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp