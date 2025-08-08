Cape Town braces for cold, wet weekend

Conditions will change significantly by Saturday, with temperatures dropping further and rain on the way.

Cape Town residents can expect a significant change in the weather as the weekend approaches, with cooler temperatures and rain forecasted to arrive from late Saturday.

South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that Friday would begin with relatively calm conditions compared to what lies ahead.

“Morning fog patches are expected over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to fine and cool to warm in the Western Cape,” Thobela said.

Along the coast, the wind will start moderate westerly to north-westerly along the south coast before shifting to moderate to fresh north-easterly to easterly from the afternoon.

In other coastal areas, winds will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Rain expected Saturday

Conditions will change significantly by Saturday, with temperatures dropping further and rain on the way.

“It will be partly cloudy and cold today [Friday], but on Saturday, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated to scattered rain and showers late in the afternoon, overnight and into Sunday morning,” Thobela warned.

According to the Saws forecast, Cape Town will reach a maximum of 19°C on Saturday, with a minimum temperature of 11°C.

Sunday to bring the lowest temperatures

Sunday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with the maximum temperature in Cape Town expected to drop to 16°C and the minimum to 10°C. While showers are likely to continue into the morning, conditions should gradually clear later in the day.

Thobela said the wet weather would be scattered rather than widespread, but enough to mark a noticeable shift from the partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions earlier in the week.

