Clouds linger as Cape Town dodges weekend rain

Residents can expect cool mornings, mild afternoons and light to moderate northerly winds.

Cape Town residents can expect a dry and mild weekend, with partly cloudy conditions dominating Saturday before slightly warmer temperatures arrive on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast indicates no rainfall is expected on either day, with a 0% chance of rain throughout the weekend.

Partly cloudy Saturday

Saws forecasts partly cloudy conditions across Cape Town for the entire day on Saturday.

The weather service said humidity will remain between 60% and 70%, while northerly to north-northwesterly winds are expected.

According to the forecast, wind speeds will reach 18.5km/h (10 knots) during the early morning, morning and afternoon before easing to 9.3km/h (5 knots) by 8pm.

Temperatures are expected to start at 11°C at 2am, dip slightly to 10°C by 8am, climb to 16°C at 2pm and settle at 13°C by 8pm.

Saws said Saturday’s overview forecast points to a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 17°C.

The weather service also forecast no rain, saying the probability for the day is 0%.

Warmer conditions on Sunday

Sunday is expected to bring slightly warmer weather, with temperatures climbing to a maximum of 19°C.

Saws forecasts clear skies during the early hours before conditions become partly cloudy through the morning and afternoon. High level clouds are expected by Sunday evening.

Humidity will range between 55% and 75% during the day.

Winds will initially blow from the north at 9.3km/h (5 knots) before shifting north-west in the afternoon and strengthening to 18.5km/h (10 knots). Winds are expected to ease again to 9.3km/h (5 knots) by Sunday evening.

Forecast temperatures are expected to be 12°C at 2am, 11°C at 8am, 18°C at 2pm and 14°C at 8pm.

According to Saws, Sunday’s overview forecast shows a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum temperature of 19°C.

The weather service also forecast no rain for Sunday.

Weekend outlook

The forecast suggests stable winter weather for Cape Town, with dry conditions expected throughout the weekend.

Residents can expect cool mornings, mild afternoons and light to moderate northerly winds, while rain is not expected on either Saturday or Sunday, according to Saws.