Weather alert: KZN faces damaging winds, waves as EC sees snow and showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 24 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that damaging winds and waves are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast on Friday, while the Eastern Cape expects morning showers and light snowfall, then clearing in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 24 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 23-24 August 2026:

Partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in places, with isolated to scattered showers and rain.#saws #weatheroutlook #winter pic.twitter.com/v8XolWAVKZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 23, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 24 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time; small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, difficulty in navigation, and localised disruptions to beachfront activities are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 24 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cool, but warm in the extreme north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Fine and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cold to cool day.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog over the southern and western parts but with early morning light rain along the south-east coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy in places along the coast and adjacent interior, with isolated showers and rain in the morning; otherwise, partly cloudy and cold. Light snowfall is expected in the north at first. It will become fine in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, clearing up by late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches in places; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in the west with isolated showers and rain along the coast.