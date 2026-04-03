South Africa braces for warm weekend: Here’s what your province can expect

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 04 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued its regional forecast for Saturday, 4 April 2026, with mostly warm and partly cloudy conditions across the country – but some coastal and eastern areas face showers, fog and strong winds.

No severe weather alerts in effect

South Africans can breathe a little easier this weekend, with Saws confirming there are no impact-based warnings, fire danger warnings or advisories in effect for Saturday.

The weather service confirmed “Nil” across all three warning categories.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 4 April:

Gauteng

Residents can expect a fine morning, with conditions becoming partly cloudy and warm as the day progresses.

Saws noted that “the expected UVB sunburn index: High,” urging residents to take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga

SAWS described conditions as “partly cloudy and warm” for the province on Saturday, with no rain expected.

Limpopo

Much like its neighbouring province, Limpopo can expect “partly cloudy and warm” conditions throughout the day, according to SAWS.

North West

Residents can look forward to a fine start to the day.

Saws forecast conditions as “fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm” as Saturday progresses.

Free State

The Free State mirrors North West’s outlook, with Saws forecasting a “fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm” day for residents across the province.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape presents a more mixed picture for Saturday.

Cloud cover is expected over the central parts of the province, bringing isolated showers and thundershowers, while the rest of the region can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

Coastal winds will also be a factor.

“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly,” Saws noted.

Western Cape

The Western Cape faces the most varied forecast of all the provinces on Saturday.

Saws warned that “morning fog is expected along the west coast and adjacent interior,” with partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions elsewhere.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts, becoming scattered over the extreme eastern parts in the morning.

Wind will shift through the day.

“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the afternoon,” Saws said.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “Very High.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half)

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, cloud cover is expected in the north, while the rest of the region will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Saws added that “it will be cool in places along the coast.”

Coastal winds will be “moderate to fresh south-westerly.”

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

The eastern half will see partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, though these will be more scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, but south-westerly in places at times,” according to Saws.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal’s Saturday forecast calls for morning fog patches over the interior before giving way to partly cloudy and warm skies.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south of the province.

Coastal conditions warrant particular attention.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly reaching strong in places north of Durban from the afternoon,” Saws warned.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “Very High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.