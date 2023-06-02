Extreme weather warnings issued for parts of SA

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a number of extreme weather warnings in parts of the country this weekend.

Weather warnings

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday morning until the afternoon

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Hondeklip Bay and Plettenberg Bay

A yellow level 1 warning for winds and waves along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Port Alfred

A yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds along the south-western coastal towns in the morning but over northern parts of Western Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the extreme western parts of Eastern Cape throughout the day.

A series of cold fronts is expected over the Western Cape on Saturday and Sunday, bringing rainfall over parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

Windy and very cold conditions can be expected over the southern parts of Namakwa district and the interior of the Western Cape from Saturday into Sunday with maximum temperatures expected to be below 10 degrees in places.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool, but warm weather in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches in the Lowveld where it will be hot in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine, windy and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Warning: Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay from Saturday 3 June 2023. pic.twitter.com/YgVF92WD2W— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 2, 2023

Free State: Fine, windy and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be cold in the extreme south.

Northern Cape: Fine in the north-east, otherwise cloudy, windy and cold to cool, with isolated and rain and showers in the west and south. The wind along the coast will be strong north-westerly, becoming fresh in the evening.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the south-west. Wind along the coast will be strong to gale, becoming fresh to moderate in the south-west from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cold in places, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the west from the afternoon.

Warning: Yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from Friday evening (02/06/2023) spreading to Plettenberg Bay from Saturday to Sunday 04/06/2023. pic.twitter.com/hdPRR5Pt16— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 2, 2023

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Windy over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places. It will become cloudy in the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm, but cool weather in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to northeasterly, becoming south-westerly in the extreme south by late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.