WATCH: Rain wreaks havoc in Gauteng but no fatalities reported

Heavy rain in Gauteng leads to flooded roads, a hailstorm in some areas, and a car accident on the N3 Highway.

No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported in Johannesburg or Ekurhuleni after heavy rain caused flash flooding in some areas.

A number of roads in Gauteng were reported as flooded or with a large amount of standing water on Friday afternoon following a thunderstorm, making it difficult for traffic to flow.

The South African Weather Service (Saws)’s weather forecast for Friday had predicted scattered showers and thundershowers.

Flooded roads in Ekurhuleni and the Johannesburg CBD

Several people on social media also posted videos and photos of hail in areas such as Alberton, Germiston, and Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni and flooded and damaged roads in the Johannesburg CBD.

The heavy rain also caused flooding on the N3 Highway in the Bedfordview and Germiston areas, where a car accident subsequently occurred, according to Traffic SA.

An alert was issued to Johannesburg residents via WhatsApp from the Gauteng Provincial JOC, Gauteng Police Board initiative, urging people to avoid unnecessary risks.

“We ask the community to please avoid unnecessary risks by using alternate routes instead of attempting to cross flooded roads and bridges you may come across. The unknown conditions can pose serious risks to life,” the alert said.

The Citizen was in the Johannesburg CBD and observed the Bree Taxi Rank being flooding and commuters either catching their taxis outside the facility or taking off their shoes to walk in the water to their respective taxis.

The Bree Taxi Rank flooded on Friday afternoon. Picture: The Citizen/Chulumanco Mahamba

No fatalities

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the EMS received reports of flooding in the Maboneng and Alexandra areas, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

He added that the EMS also received a report of a vehicle that was trapped in the floods in Juksei, but the EMS managed to rescue the occupants of the vehicle.

“We didn’t really have major incidents in Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi said.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said there was flash flooding in certain areas, but the DEMS were not called out.

“The drainage system was functioning properly. No injuries or vehicles that were damaged were reported at all… Yes, the heavens opened up, but the drainage systems managed that very well,” Ntladi said.

