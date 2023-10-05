Gauteng residents warned to take precautions against heatwave

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said hot temperatures are expected from Thursday which will continue until Sunday.

Residents have been warned to take precautons against the scorching temperatures. Photo: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a heatwave across several parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said hot temperatures are expected from Thursday which will continue until Sunday.

The mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas.

Forecaster Luthando Masinini the heatwave is due to a high-pressure system in the atmosphere resulting in an increase in surface temperature.

“The heat wave is the high temperatures that are exceeding the average of the area by five degrees. So we’ve seen temperatures quite high from yesterday and then continue into the weekend. But there is a slight indication of the temperatures to take a slight drop on Sunday.

Temperatures

Masinini said the temperatures is forecasted to be in the high thirties.

“We’re looking at temperatures around the 34 degrees and above and temperatures are not really dropping from that. We’ve got temperatures for Pretoria 35 and above. But for the. southern Gauteng side, we don’t necessarily expect temperatures to reach 35 there. It should be anything from 34 below.”

ALSO READ: What to eat and drink during a heatwave

Precautions

Masinini has urged resident to take precautions against the scorching weather conditions.

“It’s high temperatures and heat stress. So, the best way is to avoid exposure in the sun and also to drink a lot of water. For those who normally work outdoors, activities should be minimal to avoid any other casualties like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.”

The Saws has also issued heatwave advisories for other parts of the country.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the western highveld of Mpumalanga, central and western parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of both the North West and the Free State until and including Sunday (08 October 2023), but over the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo District municipalities of the Eastern Cape until Friday (06 October 2023),” Saws said.

ALSO READ: Here’s how to survive the heatwave – expert