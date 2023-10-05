Weather update: Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain expected in two provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 6 October.

The weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain and fire danger. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 6 October

Residents in the southern parts of Free State are warned of severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging winds, resulting in localised property damage and short-term disruption to municipal and other essential services.

Overberg District in Western Cape residents are also advised of disruptive rain leading to localised mudslides and rockfalls and localised cases of breakage of farm dam walls from Friday evening into Saturday.

Heatwave and fire danger

The high temperatures as a result of the heatwave are expected to persist over the North-West and most parts of the Free State except in the south, Gauteng, the western and southern parts of Limpopo, and the western parts of Mpumalanga until Sunday.

Residents are advised to seek shade and keep hydrated, as prolonged exposure to the sun (especially around midday) poses health risks.

Regarding fire danger warnings, areas of concern include the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, the North-West, the south-western parts of Limpopo, parts of Gauteng, and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 6 October

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a fine and hot day ahead, with very hot conditions expected in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Extreme.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect a fine and warm to hot day, but very hot conditions in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot.

North-West Province:

A day of fine and hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West Province.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate a fine and hot day becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north, but scattered showers in the south.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog is expected along the coast, where it will be cloudy at first but otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Residents in the interior can anticipate hot to very hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the south-east.

Meanwhile, the wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

Western Cape:

Along the south coast and adjacent interior, Western Cape residents can expect morning fog along the west coast, where it will become partly cloudy, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers.

Isolated thundershowers are expected over the eastern interior, where it will be warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers; however, there will be widespread rain and showers along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

A cloudy and cool to warm day is anticipated with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread showers and rain in the extreme south-west.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to a partly cloudy and warm day with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers over western parts, otherwise isolated except in the north-east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.