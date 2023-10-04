Weather update: Heatwave and fire dangers sweep across SA

SA Weather Service warns of heatwave conditions and high fire dangers across multiple provinces. Stay safe and informed.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) alerted residents to expect a surge in heatwave conditions across various provinces.

As per the latest weather warnings, this uptick in temperature is scheduled to last until at least Friday, 6 October 2023.

Weather warnings, 5 October

Residents in the Free State, the eastern parts of North-West, Gauteng, as well as the OR Tambo and Alfred Nzo district of the Eastern Cape are being advised to stay protected from the relentless sun.

Heatwave and fire alerts

It’s imperative to avoid prolonged exposure during peak hours, seeking shade when possible, and prioritising hydration.

In terms of fire danger warnings, areas of concern include the Northern Cape interior, parts of the Free State and North West, the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo, and select areas within the Kwa-Zulu Natal interior.

Saws said these regions should brace for “extremely high fire danger conditions.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 5 October

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a fine and hot day ahead.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Extreme.”

Therefore, residents should take necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

The weather is set to be fine and warm throughout the day for Mpumalanga.

Limpopo:

Those in Limpopo should prepare for a day that’s both fine and hot.

North-West Province:

A day of fine and hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West Province.

Free State:

Free State’s forecast predicts a day that’s both fine and scorching.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog is expected along the coast, giving it a cool start. As the day progresses, the interior will experience hot to very hot temperatures.

Meanwhile, the western regions of the province will have a partly cloudy sky.

Western Cape:

Early risers in the Western Cape might witness morning fog patches along the coast and the adjacent interior, making it cooler.

As the day unfolds, it will become partly cloudy and warm. The central Karoo, in particular, is gearing up for a hotter day.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in some places, transitioning to partly cloudy and warm conditions.

By the afternoon, expect it to become cloudy with sporadic showers and thundershowers.

The coastal and adjacent interior regions might even see scattered rain showers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches are anticipated along the coast. For the most part, the day will be partly cloudy, warm, and might see isolated showers and thundershowers south of the escarpment.

Some places could experience cloudy conditions with brisk winds.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The eastern parts of the province might witness partly cloudy skies. On the whole, KwaZulu-Natal will bask under fine, warm conditions.

However, the interior regions are predicted to get considerably hotter.

Notably, the UVB sunburn index for the region is expected to be “Extreme,” urging residents to be mindful of their sun exposure.