Gauteng to bask under clear winter skies this weekend

Gauteng residents can look forward to a bright and rain-free weekend, with clear skies and mild winter temperatures forecast across Pretoria and Johannesburg.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws) on Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated to scattered rain and showers over the south-western interior of the country,

Pretoria weather

The weather service predicts a chilly start in Pretoria on Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping to 9°C before climbing to a comfortable 21°C by mid-afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day, with a light breeze from the southwest and northwest in the early hours.

Humidity levels are expected to drop from 65% at 2am to 35% by midday, making for a crisp winter day.

Sunday in Pretoria will continue the sunny streak, with temperatures ranging between 9°C and 23°C.

The wind is expected to shift slightly to an easterly-northeasterly direction by 8am, with humidity holding steady at 55%.

No rainfall is expected, with the rain probability sitting at 0% for both days.

Johannesburg weather

In Johannesburg, Saturday brings a similarly dry forecast. Morning temperatures will start at 10°C, rising to 19°C by the afternoon.

Clear skies will persist throughout the day, accompanied by a northerly wind. Humidity will vary between 55% in the morning and 40% by the evening.

Sunday’s conditions in Johannesburg are virtually identical, with another day of uninterrupted sunshine and no chance of rain.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to be 10°C and 19°C, respectively. Northerly winds will continue.

With no rain expected and mild temperatures, it’s a perfect weekend to enjoy outdoor activities, but don’t forget a warm jacket for the early mornings.

