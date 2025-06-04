Weather alert: Damaging winds in KZN while weekend cold front brings snow, rain and rough seas

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 5 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Saws has warned damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal, while a weekend cold front is expected to deliver icy conditions, snow, and rough seas across inland and coastal areas. Here’s what you need to know.

Rainfall & severe weather charts for today & tomorrow, 04 – 05 June 2025.

Isolated rain & showers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with a possibility of damaging winds & waves along the east coast of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/XaUVjnqMoR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 5 June

Impact-based warning

The weather service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or a port for a short period of time, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsising in a locality, and difficulty in navigation is expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

A well-developed cold front associated with a cut-off low-pressure system is expected to reach western parts of the Western Cape on Saturday, moving across the central interior on Sunday through to Monday. The public and small stock farmers are advised of cold to very cold conditions, wet and windy with snowfall in high-lying areas of the Cape provinces and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Free State province, with possible very rough seas and strong winds along the coast.

ALSO READ: Winter arrives with double cold fronts and chilly nights

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 5 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect party cloudy and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool conditions with a chance of light rain in the east, becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cold to cool, but cloudy with a chance of light rain in the east.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions with isolated evening showers and thundershowers over the southern parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west with evening fog along the coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated evening showers and thundershowers over the central and southeastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to cold weather with morning frost in places over the interior.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated showers and rain along the coast, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.