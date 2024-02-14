Gauteng residents warned of heatwave conditions into weekend

The heatwave is likely to put pressure on the electricity grid as Eskom battles to keep the lights on juggling the load shedding schedule.

With the mercury expected to hit maximums of 34°C or higher from Wednesday and into the weekend, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has urged residents to take extra precautions amid a heatwave in the city.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a warning for heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures in places over the Free State, interior of the Eastern Cape, extreme eastern areas of the Northern Cape and North West Province (except the north-central region) until Thursday.

Warnings

Saws said the scorching weather conditions are also expected over Gauteng and Mpumalanga Highveld where they will persist into the weekend.

The weather service also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over most parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State as well as the south-western parts of the North West.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the heatwave may cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“It is forecast that the heatwave will persist into the weekend of 17 February 2024.

“It is against this background that we call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme heat weather conditions. The effects may include dehydration, heat exhaustion and, in severe circumstances, heat stroke. Residents are also advised to remain cautious of the increased risk of veld fires during this period,” Mabaso said.

Precautions

Mabaso said residents must stay hydrated by drinking copious amounts of water, among other precautionary measures.

“Limiting outdoor activities [especially during the hottest time of the day], wearing loose clothing and avoiding dark-coloured clothing where possible, remaining in the shade where possible, keeping an eye on vulnerable individuals and ensuring that children or animals are not left in parked vehicles.”

Mabaso also urged residents to avoid strenuous physical activity if possible, “if you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 04:00 and 07:00”.

