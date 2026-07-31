Weather alert: Fine, cool to cold Saturday with damaging coastal winds and waves

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Saturday, 1 August 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds and waves between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay, while the forecast shows isolated showers along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and partly cloudy conditions elsewhere nationwide.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 1 August 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Saturday, 1 August 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging coastal winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation, localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period of time, and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality are expected between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay until Sunday afternoon.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging interior winds leading to localised damage to settlements, which are expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 1 August 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool to cold weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and cool conditions.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the south-west; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the north-east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and cool to cold day.

Northern Cape:

There will be evening fog along the coast; otherwise, the day will be fine and cool to cold.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the south.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog and frost in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold, but partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy weather with morning fog over the central and western interior; otherwise fine and cool to cold, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy in the east from the afternoon with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.