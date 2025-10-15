Weather alert: Heavy downpours in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, rough seas in the Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 16 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 16 October 2025.

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as rough seas in the Western Cape. Meanwhile, parts of North West, the Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng face fire danger conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Thursday, 16 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in north-eastern Mpumalanga and the central and eastern parts of Limpopo. This could result in localised flooding of low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, damaging winds, and excessive lightning

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger in the south-eastern parts North West, the eastern parts of the Free State, the Blouberg Municipality in Limpopo, and in places over the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 15-16 October 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east and south. ⚠️ Severe thunderstorms⛈ and damaging waves🌊#saws #southafricanweather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/7E6CwWCqoJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 15, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 16 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather in the morning, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the western parts.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Limpopo Valley and the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-central parts.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with partly cloudy skies, isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog in the extreme south-east, otherwise it will be a fine and warm day.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy over the southern interior, otherwise the weather will be fine and cool to warm.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and warm conditions in the north-west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool with chances of rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, clearing from evening.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine in the extreme north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior, but scattered in the east.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool but fine day in the north. Isolated showers and rain can be expected along the south coast and adjacent interior, spreading to the wild coast in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool but warm conditions in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered along the north coast