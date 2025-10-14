Limpopo faces thunderstorms and flooding while EC braces for extreme fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 15 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Limpopo faces severe thunderstorms and flooding, while the Eastern Cape braces for extreme fire danger.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 14 October 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather for today & tomorrow, 14 – 15 October 2025.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 14 October

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours that will lead to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas (settlements, roads and bridges); damages to property and infrastructure due to strong gusty winds; large amounts of small hail/large hail in an open area; communication systems outages and disruptions of municipal services due to excessive lightning; as well as danger to livelihoods and livestock. These are expected over the central parts of Limpopo. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Walter Sisulu and Senqu Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 14 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine weather in the south in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west and extreme north-east. It will become cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers over the central parts; otherwise, it will be isolated, except in both the extreme east and northern areas. It will become cloudy in the east in the evening.

North West:

Fine weather awaits North West residents in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to scorching with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience early morning fog patches in the extreme east and southern parts; otherwise, conditions will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the northeast in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy with high-level clouds in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, becoming fine in the eastern parts in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, with early morning rain along the Tsitsikamma Coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places in the north; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine and warm over the interior during the day but cloudy south of the escarpment overnight.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.